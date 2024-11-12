Ray Nicholas Sells 613 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) VP Ray Nicholas sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $21,467.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,047.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

SMP traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.73. 37,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,691. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $732.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $399.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 153.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

