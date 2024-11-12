Rakuten Securities Inc. Sells 12,822 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,822 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFRM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,704,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,455. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,704,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,455. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $576,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,958.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,288. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $57.76.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.77% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.