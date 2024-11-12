Rakuten Securities Inc. Purchases 61,071 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 391.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,071 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer comprises about 13.9% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $31,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth approximately $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,629,000 after acquiring an additional 915,058 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,169.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,077,000 after acquiring an additional 124,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 511.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,035,000 after acquiring an additional 110,308 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $64.29.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

