Rakuten Securities Inc. Purchases 4,779 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,817 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global comprises about 1.1% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $108,434,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $1,241,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,916 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COIN opened at $324.24 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $334.86. The company has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,637,069.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,158,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,637,069.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,822 shares of company stock worth $16,372,294. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.28.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

