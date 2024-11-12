Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $22,127,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,437 shares of company stock worth $146,229,378 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $748.15.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $805.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $723.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $673.70. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.60 and a 1-year high of $806.82. The company has a market cap of $344.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

