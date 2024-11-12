Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IWM opened at $241.68 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $167.52 and a twelve month high of $242.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.20 and a 200-day moving average of $212.29.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

