Rakuten Securities Inc. Acquires 866 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in CAVA Group by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 479,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,319 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in CAVA Group by 36.8% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in CAVA Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 147,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.36.

CAVA Group Trading Up 0.4 %

CAVA stock opened at $147.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.06. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $151.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 399.62 and a beta of 3.23.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,994 shares of company stock worth $38,310,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

