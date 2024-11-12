Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Peer Perform Rating

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.80.

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $155.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.75. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $119.17 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $77,468.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,501,252.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $164,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,508.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $77,468.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,501,252.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,919 shares of company stock worth $1,360,140. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in Qualys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Qualys by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Qualys by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

