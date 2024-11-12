Q4 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Lifted by Raymond James

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Altius Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

ALS has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 82.61 and a beta of 0.94. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$16.11 and a 52 week high of C$27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 11.30.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 116.13%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

