Q3 EPS Estimates for Saputo Cut by National Bank Financial

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Saputo in a report released on Sunday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins set a C$34.00 price target on Saputo in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.50.

Shares of SAP opened at C$26.22 on Tuesday. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$25.28 and a 1 year high of C$32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$59,450.00. Insiders own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.63%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

