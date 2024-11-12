PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.04 and traded as low as $15.44. PTT Exploration and Production Public shares last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 617 shares.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Stock Up 7.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Profile

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.

