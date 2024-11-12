PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Trading Up 7.9% – Here’s Why

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 16,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 84,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.
About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services in Indonesia and internationally. The company offers savings and current accounts; foreign currency, on call, and other deposits; mortgage, working capital, investment, franchise, and cash collateral loans, as well as supply chain financing and bank guarantees; and micro, small and medium, and program loans.
