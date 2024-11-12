Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 5th

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Provident Financial has a payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Provident Financial to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

NASDAQ PROV opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 12.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Provident Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

