Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 5th

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.
Provident Financial has a payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Provident Financial to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.
Provident Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ PROV opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Provident Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PROV
Provident Financial Company Profile
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Provident Financial
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Lam Research Fueled by Unyielding AI Demand Growth
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Generac: 5 Reasons to Buy This Stock Before Year’s End
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Top 2 CRM Stocks Positioned to Surge Higher With AI in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.