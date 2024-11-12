ProPhase Labs (PRPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.25). ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 54.04% and a negative net margin of 146.39%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ProPhase Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ProPhase Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $7.48.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

