Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $266.2-281.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.69 million.

Progyny Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,481. Progyny has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $42.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGNY. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Progyny from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Progyny from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.73.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

