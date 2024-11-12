Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. HSBC upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Progressive from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.56.

Progressive stock opened at $259.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Progressive has a 1-year low of $149.14 and a 1-year high of $263.85. The company has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $2,259,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,874,412.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $2,259,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,874,412.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $775,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,843 shares of company stock valued at $18,674,912. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,703,318,000 after buying an additional 285,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Progressive by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,592,000 after purchasing an additional 670,006 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,922,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,507,000 after purchasing an additional 92,212 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,749,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,205,266,000 after purchasing an additional 842,109 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,392,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,003,000 after purchasing an additional 69,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

