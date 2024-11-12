Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAL traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 393,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Proficient Auto Logistics has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $21.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44.

Get Proficient Auto Logistics alerts:

Insider Activity at Proficient Auto Logistics

In other news, Director James B. Gattoni acquired 20,000 shares of Proficient Auto Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Proficient Auto Logistics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Proficient Auto Logistics

About Proficient Auto Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.