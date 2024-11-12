Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $436,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $374,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,319,358,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 893,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $356,524,000 after purchasing an additional 302,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 265,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $535.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $494.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.12 and a fifty-two week high of $542.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.13, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,625. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,006 shares of company stock worth $33,727,766. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 price objective (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.74.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

