Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,157,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,826,000 after acquiring an additional 659,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,055,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,512,000 after acquiring an additional 79,124 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,642,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,781,000 after acquiring an additional 207,604 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,996,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,841,000 after acquiring an additional 143,135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.28 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

