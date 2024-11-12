Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,143,350. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $342.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.17 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $290.92 and its 200-day moving average is $309.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.26, a PEG ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

