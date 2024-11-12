Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.4% of Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,397,000 after buying an additional 2,184,380 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,235,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,453,000 after buying an additional 503,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,785,000 after buying an additional 257,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,981,000 after buying an additional 1,281,810 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,261,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,288,000 after buying an additional 400,873 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS COWZ opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.15.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

