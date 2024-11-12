Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,000. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 184.2% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $65.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

