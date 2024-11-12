Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 668,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,398,000 after purchasing an additional 101,342 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 524,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after acquiring an additional 312,475 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 402,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,323,000 after acquiring an additional 185,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 268,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 67,228 shares in the last quarter.

PHO stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.24. 15,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $72.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

