Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 163,325 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,325 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.1% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Gainplan LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,644,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,039,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,149,000 after buying an additional 67,127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,649,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,133,994. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

