Private Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the period. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust makes up about 1.5% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the third quarter worth $284,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Price Performance

FXY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.77. 26,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,264. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.12. The company has a market cap of $373.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.06 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.93.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

