Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,826 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after buying an additional 1,146,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,974,734 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,044,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Adobe by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $945,780,000 after buying an additional 185,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,744.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Argus upgraded Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

ADBE traded up $9.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $513.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,625. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $513.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $226.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

