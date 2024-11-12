Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 54,504 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,504 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 33.1% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. V2 Financial group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,663,360.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 14,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $429,870.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,023 shares in the company, valued at $17,666,625.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,462,878 shares of company stock worth $1,043,597,696. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PLTR traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,013,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,597,871. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 301.37 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

