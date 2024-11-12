Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $30.38 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $30,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $883,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,038,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $826,795,000 after purchasing an additional 375,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,613,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,729,078. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $116.00 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $236.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.75, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

