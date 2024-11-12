Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.94 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $17,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

NOBL stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.85. The stock had a trading volume of 362,867 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

