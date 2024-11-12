Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $13,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 113,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.13. 51,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,440. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.98.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

