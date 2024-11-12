Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 294,448 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,914,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,448 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 66.95% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $92,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,515,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,388,000 after acquiring an additional 107,715 shares during the period.

Shares of XTEN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.95. 1,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,690. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80.

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

