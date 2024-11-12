Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Powerfleet Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIOT opened at $5.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05. Powerfleet has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Powerfleet will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Powerfleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

