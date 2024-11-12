Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLYM. B. Riley boosted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

NYSE PLYM opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,043.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03.

In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $13,285,868.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,474,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,503,805.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,264,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,943,000 after purchasing an additional 115,318 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

