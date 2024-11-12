Platform Technology Partners Sells 99 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $19,819,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Zoetis by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 70,476 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $176.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.93.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

