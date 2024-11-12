Platform Technology Partners Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.55 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

