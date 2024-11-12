Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Price

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BROS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

BROS opened at $48.44 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.47.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,764,404.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,689,583 shares of company stock worth $55,164,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

