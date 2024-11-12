Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PINS. Barclays reduced their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinterest from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS
Pinterest Trading Up 4.1 %
Insider Transactions at Pinterest
In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,154.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Pinterest
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Pinterest by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 404,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 447,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 51,455 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 169,052 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 118,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 81,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pinterest
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 2 Chip Stocks Benefitting from OpenAI’s Chip Strategy Expansion
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.