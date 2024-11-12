PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,300 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 159,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 141,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 109,836 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $13,555,000. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1,513.8% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 655,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 614,426 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,009. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.99. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

