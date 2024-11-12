Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by HC Wainwright

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Finviz reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Phunware from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Phunware Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Phunware has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phunware stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Phunware at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

