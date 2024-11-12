PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (SDHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE SDHY opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

