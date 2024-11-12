Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lifted by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.2% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 279.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,378,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,173 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,902,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,481,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 24,961.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,497,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,891,000 after buying an additional 2,487,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,498,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,181,000 after buying an additional 2,459,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.8 %

PFE opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

