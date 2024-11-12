Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Bought by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 41,447 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises 0.7% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBR. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.0% during the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.2% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBR shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Featured Stories

