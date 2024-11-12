Peter King Buys 93,567 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC) Stock

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC – Get Free Report) insider Peter King bought 93,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$32.26 ($21.22) per share, with a total value of A$3,018,471.42 ($1,985,836.46).

Westpac Banking Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Westpac Banking’s previous Final dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer, Business, Consumer and Business Banking, Westpac Institutional Bank, Specialist Businesses, and Westpac New Zealand segments. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.

