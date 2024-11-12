Pershing Square Holdings (PSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on December 13th

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, January 12th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Pershing Square Trading Up 0.2 %

LON:PSH opened at GBX 3,636 ($46.79) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 344.40 and a beta of 0.97. Pershing Square has a 52-week low of GBX 2,958 ($38.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,368 ($56.21). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,575.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,853.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 22.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

About Pershing Square

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.