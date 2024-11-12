Pershing Square Holdings (PSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on December 13th

Pershing Square Holdings (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, January 12th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:PSH opened at GBX 3,636 ($46.79) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 344.40 and a beta of 0.97. Pershing Square has a 52-week low of GBX 2,958 ($38.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,368 ($56.21). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,575.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,853.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 22.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.
