Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Shares Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.80 and last traded at $12.32. Approximately 363,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 729,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Perimeter Solutions Trading Down 13.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 22.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 139,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 5.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

