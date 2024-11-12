Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.42.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, September 20th.
View Our Latest Analysis on PRDO
Perdoceo Education Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other Perdoceo Education news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $135,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
About Perdoceo Education
Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Perdoceo Education
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.