Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.42.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of PRDO stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 491,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $26.40.

In other Perdoceo Education news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $135,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

