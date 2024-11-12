PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.98 and a twelve month high of $87.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

