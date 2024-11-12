PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 930.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.98 and a one year high of $87.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

