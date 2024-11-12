Patten & Patten Inc. TN Takes Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYK opened at $68.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $61.92 and a 52-week high of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

