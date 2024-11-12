Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 5,201 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in DocuSign by 4,338.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCU. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $456,470.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,193 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,584.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $456,470.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,584.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $477,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,220,844.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,558 shares of company stock worth $4,272,768 over the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average is $58.68. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $81.57.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

